St. Vincent's Healthcare to rename local hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Vincent’s HealthCare is going by a new name. The health system has changed its name to Ascension St. Vincent’s.

Three local hospitals and a living center have all been renamed. St. Vincent’s primary care, cardiology and pediatric offices will also be under the Ascension Medical Group name.

According to Ascension St. Vincent’s, signs at the care centers will be changed to reflect the new name.

Ascension Florida operates seven hospitals and more than 100 other care sites.

