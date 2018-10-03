Sulzbacher Center hosts annual 'Transformations' fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Sulzbacher Center holds its annual fundraiser Thursday at the Times-Union Center.

The event called "Transformations" will have stories focusing on its Sulzbacher Village community on the Northside. The goal is to raise more than $400,000.

"That's what pays for the lights to be on, that's what pays for the food we serve people, that's what pays for the staff that monitor the facilities," said President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser. "We cannot operate without the money that we get from Transformations."

The Sulzbacher Center focuses on ending homelessness around the city by empowering men, women, and children through housing, healthcare, and income services.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will end at 8. Tickets are $50.

