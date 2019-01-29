Sulzbacher providing cold night shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With overnight temperatures expected to drop below 40 degrees for the next few nights, Sulzbacher is prepared to provide cold night shelter for those in Jacksonville who are homeless, the agency announced Monday.

In addition to housing 400-plus people at its two campuses, Sulzbacher will open up temporary sleeping areas for men at the downtown campus at 611 East Adams St., and for women and families at its Village campus at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

The agency will provide sleeping palettes and blankets for people in need of shelter during the cold evenings.

Breakfast will also be provided the following morning, as well as winter weather coats and jackets that have been donated by the community.

