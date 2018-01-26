The wait is over: Girl Scout cookie season arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tractor-trailers are set to deliver over 700,000 cookie boxes (that’s over 10 million cookies) on Friday and Saturday in the official kickoff to Girl Scout cookie season.

Hundreds of volunteers, family members and Girl Scouts themselves will be sorting through truckloads of cookies, ready to distribute to troops and individual scouts.

The cookie drop will happen over two days in multiple locations in Jacksonville, Middleburg, St. Augustine, Lake City and Gainesville.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.