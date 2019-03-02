JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a new hot spot for classic car lovers.

Obi's Garage 54 is opening for business on Jacksonville's Southside. It's located inside the Bowden Commerce Center on Bowden Road.

The grand opening of the indoor auto storage center is Saturday afternoon.

PHOTOS: Obi's Garage 54

The "cruise-in" is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. You can show off your own classic car or just stop by to gaze at them.

The grand opening also features a live band, with food and beverages catered by the Palms Fish Camp Restaurant, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be future cruise-ins at Obi's Garage on the first Saturday of every month.

