Those who need public housing can apply at Fairgrounds to get on waiting list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People in Jacksonville in need of public housing have been applying.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority opened its Section 8 voucher wait list to new applicants Thursday. Applications can be submitted until 5 p.m. at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds, Building A, located at 510 Fairgrounds Place, Jacksonville, Fl 32202.

Applicants must submit copies of their photo identification and Social Security card to submit the pre-application. No copies will be made there.

If applicants have power of attorney for someone, please bring that paperwork. Surrogates must submit copies of their picture identification and Social Security card in order to submit a pre-application for someone else.

Emancipated minors must have paperwork from the courthouse.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority said it's dedicated to providing clean, safe, affordable housing and effective social services.

Officials with the Jacksonville Housing Authority said their main goal is to encourage employment and self-sufficiency and to help residents move out of assisted housing.

