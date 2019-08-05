Time almost up for The Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Demolition of The Jacksonville Landing is scheduled to begin this week, but don't expect to see the building to be torn down anytime soon.

D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc, the company hired to demolish the Landing, will begin putting up fencing to block off the area so workers can start site work and prepare for the demolition.

Only one business remains at the Landing. Compass Bank will remain open until October. Access to the bank is limited.

It's unclear what the future holds for the property. Mayor Lenny Curry told News4Jax in July that he "believes something iconic should be there."

D.H. Griffin was awarded the contract and is being paid over $1 million to do the job. It was one of seven companies that filed bids to tear down the riverfront mall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.