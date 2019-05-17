Top Jacksonville news: City hiring contractor to demolish Jacksonville Landing; Pence to visit; more

Here's the most recent top news you may have missed in Jacksonville.

City hiring contractor to tear down the Jacksonville Landing

Though the future of the property where The Jacksonville Landing sits remains unclear, the city has already set in motion a plan to get rid of the once-popular riverfront mall.

Vice President Pence to discuss trade in Jacksonville

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to appear Monday in Jacksonville to discuss trade policy, according to an announcement Thursday by America First Policies, a group hosting the event.

Jacksonville woman wins $500,000 in lottery scratch-off game

A Jacksonville woman has won the top prize in a Florida lottery scratch-off game. Vicky Brymer, 46, took home $500,000 minus taxes, after buying her winning ticket from Food Max on Beach Boulevard.

