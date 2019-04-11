Trash overflowing Jacksonville apartment complex dumpsters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents of a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex told News4Jax that trash has been piling up at a dumpster.

A teacher said she was dropping off a student at the Majestic Plaza Apartments when she first saw the mound of garbage and called News4Jax. Neighbors said it's been an issue for about two months.

The names of two disposal companies were listed on the dumpsters at the apartment complex. Rolland Purcell, the owner of Big Black Can Inc., said his company is not responsible for food waste.

"We haul construction material. We don't get into the food waste industry," Purcell said. "It's a lot more cut and dried. There's less problems with it. We stick to demolition and debris and things like that."

Advanced Disposal is the company responsible for picking up the remaining trash, and residents said the property owner is behind on paying the company. Calls to Advanced Disposal and the property owner were not immediately returned Wednesday night.

"They (children) can't play out here. It's trash bottles. If you walk by the laundry room, it's trash around there. It's just ridiculous," said Tiffany, a resident. "It's to the point where I'm just ready to move."

Purcell mentioned Big Black Can workers will do its scheduled pickup Friday.

Why is this someone’s reality?

Why has trash piled up in this #Moncrief community for two months?

This is over in Majestic Plaza.

Not only are the residents sick of the violence... they’re tired of the filthy conditions. pic.twitter.com/BlaqlsRJO5 — Destiny McKeiver (@WJXTDestiny) April 10, 2019

