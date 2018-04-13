UNF president honored at OneJax Humanitarian Awards Dinner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The president of the University of North Florida was recognized at the annual OneJax Humanitarian Awards Dinner Thursday night at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

John Delaney and other local leaders were honored at the event, which raised a record $485,000 for OneJax.

OneJax makes the awards based on "personal and professional integrity." They are presented to people who "have given generously and extensively to the community and have been dedicated to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups.”

Delaney was honored with the 2018 Gold Medallion for Lifetime Achievement.

"Well, it's a special one," Delaney said. "I tend to think about the awards they give should go to Mother Teresa types, or major philanthropists, which I'm neither. I guess it's kind of a career achievement award at this point, but I do appreciate it."

Delaney said he considers the award a nod to all he's done for decades in Northeast Florida.

"It's really about diversity," Delaney said. "Trying to bring the different religious faiths together, try to break down walls between groups that often fight, and so it's really got a very positive mission. It's done some wonders already."

Delaney considers the diversity of his career a wonder as he begins the countdown to another transition.

In February 2017, Delaney announced he would be retiring from his current position as UNF president at the end of his contract on May 30, 2018. He is the longest-serving president in UNF's history.

Delaney plans to go back to his roots in law with Rogers-Towers and to politics with the Fiorentino Group.

"I left the courthouse for City Hall and City Hall for UNF and they are emotionally jolting, to be honest," Delaney said about the transition. "You're leaving people that are really part of a family behind. And somebody new is going to come in and do things differently."

Delaney did enough things differently that will leave a noted legacy at UNF, where he has been president since 2003.

