Vandals leave mess at community park in Melrose

MELROSE, Fla. - Parents in the town of Melrose hope to track down whoever vandalized a community ball park.

Mothers Jessica Ramos and Mary Ruhmpohl, who both volunteer at the Melrose Youth Sports Organization, discovered the damage on Tuesday. The property that was damaged was donated by Putnam County.

The timing was especially discouraging as it happened just before they planned to announce signups for the spring season.

"To have people come and destroy things for the fun of it is really kind of awful," Ramos said. "It's extremely frustrating and disheartening."

The moms said they they have no idea who's responsible for the mess at the park on Richardson Lane. Ruhmpohl mentioned it's not the first time it's happened.

"It's finally like the final straw," Ruhmpohl said. "It's not the worst thing that's happened. It's just the first time we've shared something about it."

The volunteers said in the past, vandals have broken into the concession stand. Banners along the fences have also been slashed.

Word spread about the damage on Facebook. The Melrose Youth Sports Association posted:



