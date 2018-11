JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mission BBQ will honor veterans and active duty military personnel of the United States on Veterans Day.

On November 11th, all Mission BBQ locations will offer free sandwiches and cake for military men and women from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At 11:30, all restaurants will have a live performance of the National Anthem.

Veterans and active duty members should bring their military ID. No coupon is necessary.

