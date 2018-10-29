Vigil at UNF honors victims of deadly synagogue shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many gathered on the University of Florida campus, Sunday evening, to honor the lives of 11 people, gunned down at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"To express grief over the tragic loss of life in Pittsburgh. To give each other strength during this tragic time and to recommit ourselves to responding to hate, responding to darkness with light and positivity," said student Rabbi Shmuli Novack about why the vigil was being held.

Novack organized the service for those who wanted to pay their respects. That includes a couple originally from the area where the shooting happened in Pittsburgh.

"Just because I do something differently than you doesn't make me an evil or bad person," said Edward Feldman.

Organizers hope people will honor the memories of the victims by going to this website and pledge to do a good deed.



