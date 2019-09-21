Vigil held for Oakleaf student killed in a car crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Oakleaf community in Clay County came together twice to remember Keondre Moss, an Oakleaf High School junior who died in a car crash this week.

Keondre Moss, 16, died and two other Oakleaf High students were hospitalized after the car they were in struck a tree in the median of Oakleaf Village Parkway -- about two miles away from the school -- Monday afternoon, Jacksonville police said.

In addition to Friday night's moment of silence, a vigil was held to remember Moss at the site of the car crash at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Taj Richey was also injured in the crash. His mother, Stephanie Elder, told News4JAX how her son reacted when he found out his friend had died.

"He was heartbroken. That was the hardest thing I had to tell my son, getting... bad news. His friend was gone, and he kept saying it was his fault. He said that he was supposed to protect him, and they were supposed to do things together," Elder said.

She also shared a message for teen drivers.

"Slow down, slow down. Cars are not toys. They cost lives if you don't use them the correct way," Elder said.

