Violence, misidentification of LGBTQ community discussed at town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Jacksonville LGBTQ community spoke out during a meeting Friday night after a spike in violence against members of their fellowship.

Just Friday night, 30-year-old Jessie Sumlar, a gay man, was found dead inside a Northside apartment. Police didn't say how he died, but a gun was found at the scene.

Sumlar's death was discussed during Friday's town hall at the Living Witness Family Worship Center, as were the killings of three transgender women in the past six months.

Chloie Kensington of the Stiletto Sisters organized Friday's town hall after meeting with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams. After the spike in violence, she and the sheriff came to an agreement to stay in communication about issues affecting the community -- misidentification in particular.

"There's an issue in our trans community and in the LGBT community at large as far as just being respected as individuals," Kensington said. "If a person lived their life as such -- as male or female, trans man or woman -- I think they should be respected as such."

There will be a community walk on August 2 at FSCJ South Campus. That will be exclusively for members of the LGBTQ community.

