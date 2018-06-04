Where Jacksonville students can get free lunches this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With school out, the Duval County Health Department is teaming up with the Kids Hope Alliance to provide healthy lunches to children in need.

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as the "Summer Break Spot," is aimed at feeding lunches to children under the age of 18 who might otherwise go hungry.

Erin Hess, interim health department administrator, said many Jacksonville students rely on school lunches. Throughout the summer, she noted, some don't have daily access to healthy food.

"The Summer Food Service Program is an initiative that ensures low-income children can continue receiving nutritious meals during the summer," said Hess.

This summer healthy meals will be provided at four locations to children in need. Meals will be served Monday through Friday, except on July 4. Below is a list of locations, dates and times:

Pearl WIC and Nutrition Services (Lunch)

5322 N. Pearl Street Ste. 24

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Dates: June 4th – August 10th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Site contact: Sierra James (904) 253-1505



Center for Women and Children at Central Health Plaza (Lunch)

515 W. 6th Street

Jacksonville, FL 32206

Dates: June 5th – August 10th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Site contact: Annie Pollard (904) 253-1120



Wesconnett Health Services (Lunch)

5150 Timuquana Rd. Ste. 9

Jacksonville, FL 32210

Dates: June 4th – August 10th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Site contact: Katrina Shaw (904) 253-1080



South Jacksonville Immunization Center (Snack)

3225 University Blvd. S. Ste. 101

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Dates: June 4th – August 10th

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Site contact: Lindsey Sowders (904) 253-1520

