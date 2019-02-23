World of Nations kicks off at Metro Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you want to take a trip around the world this week, you won't have to go farther than Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville.

The World of Nations Celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The multicultural festival will run through 7 p.m. Saturday and will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

At the event, you can experience the sights, sounds and tastes of an array of nations.

Tickets are $5 each, and children 3 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets online.

