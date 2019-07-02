YMCA cuts ribbon on new World Golf Village location

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A new place for people of all ages to work out opened Tuesday in St. Johns County.

First Coast YMCA cut the ribbon on a new location in the World Golf Village.

"We think that as communities grow they need strong schools, they need churches, they also need a good YMCA," said Eric Mann, president and CEO of YMCA of Florida's First Coast.

The new YMCA at the Flagler Health+ Village in the growing Murabella community offers something for everyone, Mann said.

"We have an amazing teen center for the young people. There's a middle school close by. We have Silver Sneakers programs, which is for seniors. And obviously, we have adult programming and wellness here. So we have a full-service YMCA, with the exception of a pool right now," Mann said.

The facility features new equipment, a cycle studio, free weights and much more.

As part of the grand opening ceremony, people signed up for memberships and toured the gym.

"As the community comes together and a lot of new people move, it's essential that they have a place that they can come and meet their neighbors -- a place that's welcoming to all," Mann said.

The Y hopes you meet your neighbors and get a good sweat -- all in one location.

