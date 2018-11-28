Your child can take their stuffed animal to free hospital visit this weekend

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Children will be able to tour a hospital through the eyes of their stuffed animal this weekend in Clay County.

Orange Park Medical Center is inviting children and parents to attend its fifth annual Children’s Teddy Bear Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1.

Children will be able to watch as their fuzzy friend gets a check-up with a doctor and X-rays in the imaging department. They will also take a tour through the pediatric unit, followed by fun activities, OPMC said.

Dr. Mark McCollum, a pediatric surgeon with OPMC, said the hospital looks forward to the event, which gives the team an opportunity to visit with families in the community at a time when children aren’t sick.

Free teddy bears will be given to the first 400 children registered.

Admission to the event at OPMC, located at 2001 Kingsley Avenue, is free. For more information or to RSVP, visit OPTeddyBearClinic.com or call 800-889-3627.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.