3-drawer dresser recalled after fatal tip-over

Hundreds of thousands of dressers built by South Shore Furniture have been recalled following a toddler's death.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was issued on Thursday. Officials said the three-drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

The dressers were sold online through Walmart, Amazon, Target and other retailers between October 2009 and July 2018.

The model numbers and colors being recalled include:

Model Number Color 3046033 Royal Cherry 3070033 Black 3070223 Black 3159033 Chocolate 3159223 Chocolate 3050033 White 3050223 White 3113033 Natural Maple 10430 Soft Gray 10433 Gray Oak 10680 Country Pine 10682 Rustic Oak



The chests with the model numbers listed above ending in A, B, C, D or E are also included in the recall.

Consumers can contact South Shore by calling 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week or by visiting SouthShoreFurniture.com and select a recall option.

Those who purchased the furniture can receive a full refund and pickup of the item, can use a prepaid shipping label to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund, or can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and request free installation.

