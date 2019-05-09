3-drawer dresser recalled after fatal tip-over

Hundreds of thousands of dressers built by South Shore Furniture have been recalled following a toddler's death.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was issued on Thursday. Officials said the three-drawer chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.
The dressers were sold online through Walmart, Amazon, Target and other retailers between October 2009 and July 2018.
The model numbers and colors being recalled include:
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
3046033
|
Royal Cherry
|
3070033
|
Black
|
3070223
|
Black
|
3159033
|
Chocolate
|
3159223
|
Chocolate
|
3050033
|
White
|
3050223
|
White
|
3113033
|
Natural Maple
|
10430
|
Soft Gray
|
10433
|
Gray Oak
|
10680
|
Country Pine
|
10682
|
Rustic Oak
The chests with the model numbers listed above ending in A, B, C, D or E are also included in the recall.
Consumers can contact South Shore by calling 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week or by visiting SouthShoreFurniture.com and select a recall option.
Those who purchased the furniture can receive a full refund and pickup of the item, can use a prepaid shipping label to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund, or can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and request free installation.
