3 red flags to look for if you get call from someone claiming to be with JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA has seen a recent rise in reports of scam phone calls, the utility said Wednesday.

JEA said call center representatives have received hundreds of reports from customers who said they were contacted by someone threatening to disconnect service unless payment is made with a gift card.

The calls have been made to residents and business by people claiming to be JEA employees who will shut off service if the payment isn't received within 30 minutes, according to the utility.

JEA wants customers to look for the following three red flags:

The caller will tell customers that their bill is delinquent or that the utility meter needs to be replaced.

The customer is given a short time frame, usually 30 minutes, to pay the bill

The payment instructions include going to Walmart, Winn Dixie, CVS, Walgreens or a similar store to purchase a “MoneyPak” payment card or gift card for a specific amount, and then calling back with the PIN number to prevent their service from being disconnected.

JEA said it will never demand that you purchase a gift card and provide a PIN number to avoid disconnection.

If you receive a similar call, JEA wants you to report it by calling 904-665-6000. Commercial customers may call 904-665-6250 to speak with a JEA Business Support Team representative.

