300,000 pounds of hot dogs, sausage recalled

More than 300,000 pounds of sausage and hotdogs are being recalled due to mislabeling.

Kent Quality Foods is recalling some of its ready-to-eat hot dog and sausage products. A seasoning used in the sausage contains soy, but it was not put on the label. The hot dogs were also included because they are made using the same machine, and the company feared cross-contamination.

The products were made between Sept. 9, 2017 and April 29, 2018. Both were distributed nationwide.

If you have the sausage or hot dogs do not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

