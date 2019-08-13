4 giveaways your work-from-home dream job could be a scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you’ve ever wondered how those “it’s too good to be true” get rich schemes work, well the Federal Trade Commission warns they don't.

According to the government agency, many of those work-at-home opportunities are promoted by con artists and will cost you more than you’ll earn.

The FTC said most people who sign up for these schemes made little or no money and the few who did typically didn’t earn enough to cover their required membership fee and monthly dues. People were paid only when they recruited new members, which they did using ads and videos on websites and social media platforms.

Their methods included these tried and true tricks of the con artist’s trade:

Outrageous claims: “You are about to receive a very special guide that reveals how you can make six figures online in the next 90 days or less.”

Deceptive testimonials: Videos of members scuba diving, hiking and lounging by a pool as money poured in.

High-pressure upselling: “You are leaving $60,000 on the table” by not moving up to the next membership tier.

Free trial periods that aren’t as they seem: Ads promising 14-day “test drives,” but fine print giving people just 72 hours to cancel.

If someone promises you fast and easy money, you can bet it’s a hoax. Slow down.

Search the company’s name online with words like “scam” or “complaint.”

Then report what you’ve spotted at FTC.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.