$4,000 Kay Jewelers ring set at center of fraud against Ponte Vedra man

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Imagine getting a bill for more than $4,000 from a jewelry store you've never set foot in. That's what happened Thursday to a 72-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man.

John Montgomery called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to report the bogus bill only to find out that the statement was from Progressive Leasing, stating that Montgomery had bought a bridal ring set valued at nearly $1,900.

The statement went on to read the payments would begin on May 15 and continue bi-weekly for 27 payments. The total amount with all charges added up was more than $4,000. Montgomery did not make the purchase or authorize it at a Kay Jeweler in Alabama.

When he called the company and spoke with a customer service representative, his account was closed and the case was referred to the Progressive Leasing fraud department.

Deputies urged Montgomery to contact Social Security to inform them his number had been compromised so he could take the proper security measures.

