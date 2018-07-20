5 easy ways to avoid a high electric bill this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s the peak of the summer and we don’t have to tell you how hot it can get in Florida.

As the temperatures are rising, so is the price of staying cool.

Many of you may be paying more for your utilities to keep your house cool. JEA says around July and August is when people typically start to notice an increase in their bill.

Easy ways to save money

Saving on your electric bill all starts with the air conditioning unit- which makes up 50% of your electric bill, said JEA Spokeswoman Gerri Boyce.

Turning your thermostat up to 78 degrees can easily save you money. “Just setting it to 78 that can save you $13,” Boyce said.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees

Keep the drapes and blinds down to keep the heat out

Take your cooking outside to the grill instead of using the oven

If 78 degrees sounds really hot, JEA suggests using a fan to help bring that temperature down 3-5 degrees.

On JEA’s website, you can also monitor your usage so you can look at your behaviors and see where you can cut back.

