5 things to always buy at the dollar store

Dollar stores are obviously a great place to find rock-bottom prices but sometimes, you absolutely get what you pay for. Here are five things that website MoneyTalkNews.Com shopping experts say that you should always buy at the dollar store to maximize savings.

Greeting cards. There is no reason to spend $5 for these. You might not get textured paper or fancy extras, but the heartfelt message you write inside will be the same.

Next on this list are party supplies, gift bags and wrapping paper. You might not get the best quality, but for something that's going to end up in the trash, why should you pay more?

Are you to the point where you need glasses for reading? I am and I go through these like crazy. Reading glasses at dollar stores are just as good as those found in other stores. And they cost way less

Number four on the list of things you should buy at the dollar store, pregnancy tests. These run between $10 to $15 in other stores, but you can find them at some dollar stores for only a buck. Pregnancy tests do expire after two to three years, so check the date on the box.

And finally, if you've ever bought a small packet of pain reliever like Advil when you are on the go, you know that those two pills are ridiculously expensive. At the dollar store, you can get three two-pill packs of Advil for a dollar. Keep them in your car, your desk and your purse.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.