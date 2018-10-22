6 iPhone hacks you might not know about

The top-selling individual phone of any kind in the U.S. is the iPhone, with more than 85 million Americans users.

You text … you talk … you search. Your iPhone is your go-to gadget. But you might not know all the ins and outs of your trusty device.

Here are six iPhone hacks that you’ll wish you'd known sooner:

Have Siri read your emails to you. Simply activate Siri and say, “Read me my emails.” For texts say, “Siri, read me my messages.” Use your camera as a magnifying glass. Just go into “settings,” choose “general,” then “accessibility” and switch the “magnifier” on. This lets you zoom in on anything by triple clicking the side button on an iPhone X or the home button on other models. Have your phone’s flashlight go off when you get a message, phone call or other alert. To do this, go into “settings” then “accessibility” and “hearing.” Switch on the “LED flash for alerts” option. To record something on your screen, go to “settings,” then tap “control center” and “custom controls.” Add “screen recording” and you can tap your screen to record. If you make a mistake while typing, simply shake your phone and hit the “undo” prompt. If you want to hide certain photos, open the photo app, select the image and tap “hide” so it won’t pop up when you’re opening your photos.

Another cool feature to try: Ask Siri, “What planes are flying above me right now?” She’ll tell you the aircraft and its altitude.

