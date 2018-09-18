8 new Alexa-powered devices by end of year

By the end of 2018, Amazon plans to release at least eight Alexa-powered devices.

The voice-controlled hardware devices include, among others, a microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer, and an in-car gadget, according to an internal document obtained by CNBC.

Some of the devices will simply be Alexa-enabled, meaning they will be able to connect to Alexa; others will have the digital assistant built in.

These products mark the company's first move into the home appliances market.

Amazon is expected to reveal some of its new devices at an event later this month.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.