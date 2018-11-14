8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears recalled over listeria potential

The Pictsweet Company has recalled 1,872 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects only Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears identified by UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the following six digits: 2138XD and a “BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.”

The product was distributed in Florida, Georgia and other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The company initiated this recall after it was notified by the manufacturer that product suspected of containing Listeria monocytogenes was inadvertently shipped to The Pictsweet Company.

Consumers who have purchased Pictsweet Farms 8 ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears with the code listed above may contact our consumer affairs line at 1-800-527-0986 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday-Friday or return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date and no other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

