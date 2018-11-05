AAA: Florida gas prices at 7-month low

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Floridians are finding the lowest prices at the pump since April.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida continue to drop, declining to the lowest price they've been in seven months. The state average declined for the 26th consecutive day on Sunday, AAA reports.

As of Monday, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.63 and the Jacksonville average was $2.58. The national average was $2.76.

"Gasoline is becoming less expensive to produce and sell thanks to lower crude prices and cheaper-to-produce winter blend fuel. Retail prices have not quite caught up with declines on the wholesale side, so motorists should see another round of discounts this week. However, fuel prices definitely have the potential to reverse course based on any fluctuations in the stock market due to Election Day and the activation of U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA Auto Club Group. "Regardless, AAA believes the highest prices of the year are behind us."

Despite the drop, consumers are still paying more than this time last year.

Regular unleaded gasoline current and past price averages

Monday average Sunday average Week ago average Month ago average Year ago average Jacksonville $2.58 $2.59 $2.66 $2.78 $2.33 Florida $2.63 $2.64 $2.70 $2.82 $2.40

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.