AAA: Florida gas prices have dropped over past 12 days

TAMPA Fla. - AAA said gas prices in Florida have steadily declined for the past 12 days, falling 6 cents during that time, but drivers are still paying 3 cents per gallon more than last month, and 33 cents more than this time last year.

"Motorists are getting a welcome reprieve from high prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices have been pushed lower by oil prices, which significantly declined during the past two weeks. The market is responding to strong gains in domestic oil supplies, easing global supply concerns. Motorists can expect additional declines at the pump if oil prices drop again this week."

The crude market saw mostly losses last week following EIA’s weekly petroleum report, which showed domestic crude inventories grew by 6.5 million barrels. Total crude inventories now sit at 416.4 million bbl, marking the fourth week of consecutive growth and highest level since late June. The larger-than-expected growth in crude levels jolted the market, which had seen prices steadily rising due to concerns about U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations and upcoming U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Panama City at $2.92 per gallon.

The least expensive is in the Melborne-Titusville area at $2.68 per gallon.

In Jacksonville, drivers are paying an average of $2.71 per gallon.

Click here to view a complete list of AAA's state and metro gas price averages for Florida.





