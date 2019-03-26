Gas prices spike 25 cents in 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gas prices at some stations jumped 25 cents overnight, with the price of a gallon of unleaded going for $2.75 at many stations Tuesday morning. Prices at some of those same stations were under $2.50 on Monday.

The weekly report from AAA released Monday said prices at the pump were expected to increase by 10 cents this week. The group's website shows the average price in Florida Tuesday morning was $2.68, but we're seeing much higher prices than that at most stations around Jacksonville.

"Both planned and unplanned refinery maintenance, rising demand, and the switch to summer gasoline continue to contribute to the seasonal springtime jump at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

According to AAA, gas has gone up 28 cents a gallon in the past month -- most of that in the past week.

Based on current conditions, Jenkins said gas prices will likely peak sometime between Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day weekend.

If it helps you feel any better, drivers in other places are paying more. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon in South Florida is 8 to 10 cents higher than Jacksonville and California drivers pay the highest price in the nation, averaging $3.51 per gallon.

One of the best ways to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood is to use GasBuddy.com.

You can search by your ZIP code, and the website is regularly updated when prices change.

