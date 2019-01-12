Agriculture Commission investigating feed sold at Tractor Supply stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Agriculture is investigating cattle deaths that may be related to bad feed sold at Tractor Supply stores.

The feed in question is Producer's Pride 20% All Natural Cattle Cube, lot number 8DEC22MUL2. It was manufactured by Purina Animal Nutrition and distributed to 40 Tractor Supply Company stores throughout Florida and Georgia.

Tractor Supply Company has voluntarily removed the feed in question from its shelves. In addition, Purina Animal Nutrition has initiated a voluntary market withdrawal of the product. Consumers can throw the product out or return it for an exchange or refund.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.