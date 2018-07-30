Almost half of Americans shop online while drunk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new survey finds that Americans who shop online under the influence spend over $40 each time.

That's according to addiction treatment facility the Archstone Recovery Center. They polled over 1,000 people who drank while purchasing an item on Amazon.

They also found gin drinkers actually spend the most, about $82 on average. Whiskey drinkers spent the least, an average of $39.

A survey by Finder.com found 46% of Americans admit to regularly making purchases while drinking. The survey also found Americans spend $30 billion on spontaneous drunk purchases.

Experts recommend if you're shopping and drinking, you might want to leave items in your online shopping cart overnight, so you don't accidentally spend too much.

