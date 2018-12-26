Amazon announces dangerous-goods fee

Amazon will soon be introducing a new fee for sellers who use the Fulfillment by Amazon program from sending "dangerous" items like aerosol cans and lithium-ion batteries to its warehouses.

The FBA program allows third-party sellers to send goods to be stored in Amazon warehouses before they are sold on Amazon.com. Items are then shipped out like a normal order by the e-commerce giant.

The fees are higher than the regular fees Amazon charges for using Fulfillment by Amazon.

For example: a normal item with a shipping weight of between 10 and 16 ounces would constitute for a free of $2.48, while "dangerous" items that same size would bring on a charge of $3.45.

Amazon has a full list of items it considers "dangerous," which mainly consists of items that are "flammable or pressurized aerosol substances and items that contain lithium-ion batteries."

The new fees will go into effect on February 19, 2019.

This fee change comes after an incident earlier this month, when a can of bear spray fell off a shelf in Amazon's warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The can released fumes containing capsaicin into the fulfillment center and affected 54 workers.

