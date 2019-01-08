Amazon hoping to combat porch pirates with in-garage deliveries

Amazon's looking for another way to combat porch pirates. The company will soon allow customers to have packages delivered to their garages.

To use the new delivery feature, you will need a smart garage door opener.

Prime members in select cities will be able to choose "in-garage delivery" at checkout. On delivery day, they will get updates throughout the entire process.

Amazon is also launching a new lock that connects directly to WiFi and adds more key functionality to the Ring app to stop porch pirates.



