Amazon reveals top-selling holiday toys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - LOL Surprise Dolls were one of Amazon's top-selling toys this holiday season.

The dolls, specifically the Glam Glitter series, accounted for seven of the top 10 toys in the United States in October and were the top toys, according to NPD Group analysis.

They were also a top seller over Thanksgiving weekend and have sold $4 billion worldwide as of October.

Other top sellers include Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster, Crayola Inspiration Art Case and Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Toy.

Amazon said it had a "record-breaking" holiday season.

