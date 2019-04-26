Amazon vows to make 1-day shipping standard for Prime members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two-day delivery is no longer fast enough.

Amazon announced that it will soon promise one-day delivery for its U.S. Prime members on most items.

The company said it will spend $800 million in the current quarter to reduce delivery times.

In the past month, Amazon has increased the number of items that are currently available for one-day shipping.

Amazon now has more than 40 cargo planes and will soon have two air hubs to cut out relying on USPS to deliver its products.

Target and Walmart both took a hit in the stock market after Amazon's big announcement.

The news bolstered Amazon’s shares, sending them up almost 1%.

At the same time, Target and Walmart fell 5.4% and 3%, respectively.

"Our goal is to evolve the two-day free shipping program into the one-day free shipping program, and we're making strides on that," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's CFO, said on a conference call with analysts Thursday after the company reported record quarterly earnings. "We feel like we are doing something very important for the customer."

Olsavsky didn't specify when this option would be standard for all Prime customers, but he said Amazon expects to "make steady progress quickly and through the year."

The company has said it will take multiple quarters to roll it out across the United States.

However, once complete, it will cover roughly the same 100 million plus products currently under Prime.

About a year ago, Amazon raised the price for a Prime membership from $99 to $119 per year. That was the first increase in five years.

CEO Jeff Bezos has said that he wants Prime to be such a good deal that people would be "irresponsible not to be a member." Amazon now has more than 100 million subscribers who pay for the service.

Copyright WJXT and CNN. All rights reserved.