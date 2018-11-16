Amazon's Black Friday deals start today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday marks the start of Amazon's Black Friday deals week. Amazon said it would feature 50 or more "deals of the day."

Starting Nov. 16, you can get deals on the following:

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet (Save $30)

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (Save $40)

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free (Save $50)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet (Save $50)

All Shipping is free. New deals are going live almost daily through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The company is also offering an additional $5 off Black Friday deals for trying the camera function on the Amazon app.

If you aren’t already a Prime member, make sure you sign up for a free trial. It gives you free two-day shipping throughout the holiday season, and you can cancel at any time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.