American Airlines raises checked bag fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you are looking to fly in the near future, you may want to pack lighter or collect the spare change you find lying around.

Yet another airline has decided to raise baggage fees—American Airlines is the latest to do so.

The air carrier announced Thursday that it will raise fees from $25 to $30 for the first checked bag. A fee for a second checked bag will also be raised by $5, from $35 to $40.

The new higher fees begin Friday, September 21. It will be effective on all travel in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean.

This comes after Delta, JetBlue and United all announced higher baggage fees. Southwest Airlines still offers passengers two free checked bags.

There are ways to get around American Airlines newly increased baggage fee. Some Citi AAdvantage cardholders will be able to input their American Airlines AAdvantage number and get one free piece of checked luggage.

