Consumer

Americans wasting billions in gifts

Most people get at least one unwanted gift

Headline Goes Here

If you got something under the Christmas tree you just didn't like, you're not alone. It turns about millions of Americans are getting unwanted gifts.

PureProfile recently did a survey and found the average person got at least one unwanted gift during the holiday season. Each gift cost an average of $49.95.

In total, that makes about 16 billion dollars in unwanted gifts.

About 46% of the unwanted gifts were clothing and accessories.

Cosmetics and fragrances, including household items, were also on the list.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.