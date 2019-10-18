Consumer

Americans willing to pay price for happy Halloween

Most money spent on costumes, followed by candy, decorations

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer
FreeImages.com/Juliet Belasyse-Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An estimated 85% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, according to a survey of nearly 3,100 adults. And they're willing to pay to ensure they're dressed for the part.

The survey by TopCashBack shows 39% expect to spend the same amount of money this Halloween as five years ago.

The biggest expenses of Halloween:

  • Costumes - 38%
  • Sweets for trick-or-treating - 31%
  • Decorations - 21% 

Cost per costume:

  • $50 or less - 66%
  • $51 to $100 - 28%

The overall cost of Halloween:

  • $51- $100- 31%
  • $101 to $200- 28%
  • Less than $50- 21%
  • $201 to $500- 18%

Top ways to save money on Halloween:

  • Shop sales and deals
  • Reuse items from last Halloween
  • Use coupons
  • Use a cashback site
  • Make your own costume
  • Shop at thrift/discount stores

Favorite Halloween candy:

  • Reese's - 62%
  • Kit Kats - 56%
  • Milky Way - 32%
  • Three Musketeers - 24%
  • Candy Corn - 21%

 

