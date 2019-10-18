Americans willing to pay price for happy Halloween

FreeImages.com/Juliet Belasyse-Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An estimated 85% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, according to a survey of nearly 3,100 adults. And they're willing to pay to ensure they're dressed for the part.

The survey by TopCashBack shows 39% expect to spend the same amount of money this Halloween as five years ago.

The biggest expenses of Halloween:

Costumes - 38%

38% Sweets for trick-or-treating - 31%

31% Decorations - 21%

Cost per costume:

$50 or less - 66%

66% $51 to $100 - 28%

The overall cost of Halloween:

$51- $100- 31%

$101 to $200- 28%

Less than $50- 21%

$201 to $500- 18%

Top ways to save money on Halloween:

Shop sales and deals

Reuse items from last Halloween

Use coupons

Use a cashback site

Make your own costume

Shop at thrift/discount stores

Favorite Halloween candy:

Reese's - 62%

62% Kit Kats - 56%

56% Milky Way - 32%

32% Three Musketeers - 24%

24% Candy Corn - 21%

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.