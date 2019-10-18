Americans willing to pay price for happy Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An estimated 85% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, according to a survey of nearly 3,100 adults. And they're willing to pay to ensure they're dressed for the part.
The survey by TopCashBack shows 39% expect to spend the same amount of money this Halloween as five years ago.
The biggest expenses of Halloween:
- Costumes - 38%
- Sweets for trick-or-treating - 31%
- Decorations - 21%
Cost per costume:
- $50 or less - 66%
- $51 to $100 - 28%
The overall cost of Halloween:
- $51- $100- 31%
- $101 to $200- 28%
- Less than $50- 21%
- $201 to $500- 18%
Top ways to save money on Halloween:
- Shop sales and deals
- Reuse items from last Halloween
- Use coupons
- Use a cashback site
- Make your own costume
- Shop at thrift/discount stores
Favorite Halloween candy:
- Reese's - 62%
- Kit Kats - 56%
- Milky Way - 32%
- Three Musketeers - 24%
- Candy Corn - 21%
