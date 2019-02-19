An American Girl dolls movie is in the works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The American Girl dolls live-action movie is coming to the big screen.

MGM and toymaker Mattel are partnering to develop a movie based on the dolls and line of books.

No word yet on who will write or direct the film.

There were 13 different movies based on the dolls, released between 2004 and 2017.

Back in 2008, Abigail Breslin starred in one of the most popular ones, "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl." The movie grossed $17.7 million at the box office.

More than 32 million American Girl dolls and 157 million American Girl books have been sold.

Mattel recently announced two other live-action films based on Hot Wheels and Barbie.

