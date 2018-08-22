Anniversary of longest bull market run in history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday marks the anniversary of the longest bull market run in stocks in history.

It has been running for 3,453 days. The S&P 500 has risen more than 300 percent since hitting its financial crisis bottom on March 9, 2009.

A bull market is seen as ending when stocks fall 20 percent or more from a cycle high. The market’s pullback from July 16 to Oct. 11, 1990, was only 19.9 percent on a closing basis.

Before the stock market opened Wednesday, the S&P was up almost six points on Wednesday. The Dow Jones was up more than 63 points before opening.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.