Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo

Amazon has announced that Apple Music subscribers will soon be able to play the service through Amazon Echo smart speakers.

The two companies joined forces to bring Apple's streaming music service to Echo devices starting the week of Dec. 17.

The integration will allow users to ask for songs, artists and albums with voice commands.

Apple Music is also bringing playlists as well as custom radio stations, including Beats1, to Echo speakers.

Apple's engineers have been working to fully support Echo and Alexa for about the past six months.

Amazon Echo speakers have already had access to Spotify and Pandora as well as Amazon Music.

Pricing for the service will be the same: New uses can sign up for a free month, followed by $9.99 per month for an individual or $4.99 for a student. There's also a $14.99 per month family plan for up to six users.

