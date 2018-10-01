Nearly 100 well-known retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Attention shoppers -- 100 national retail stores will be closed this Thanksgiving Day. That's according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Stores such as Academy Sports + Outdoors, Costco, Dillard’s and Lowe’s are among those closing their doors.

Giving employees "family time" was a main reason for the closures.

Many stores also said they do not want to force their customers into thinking they must shop in-store on Thanksgiving Day to get the best deals.

Stores closing include IKEA, Hobby Lobby, Staples and Home Depot, among others.

A complete list of stores can be found here.

