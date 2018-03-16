Bayer issues recall of Alka Seltzer Plus products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bayer has issued a voluntary recall of some Alka Seltzer Plus products due to an error printed on front of the cartons.

The affected packages are being recalled because the ingredients listed on the front sticker may not match the actual product inside the box. It may lead consumers to ingest a product that causes an allergic reaction.

The recalled cartons (pictured above) can be identified by checking the Bayer logo on the lower left corner of the front of the box. If the logo has an orange or green background, the product is included in the recall.

The products were sold at Walmart, CVS and Walgreens stores after February 9, 2018.

Consumers with the affected product should not use it and contact Bayer for a refund by calling 1-800-986-0369.

