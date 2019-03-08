Beaches Energy customers to see lower bills starting this month

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Beaches Energy customers can plan to see a lower bill this month and to see overall savings throughout the year.

During the month of March, customers won’t be charged the bulk power cost adjustment fee, which will save customers about $30 just this month.

Stable natural gas prices and other cost-saving measures the company has in place to help customers decrease their monthly bills have led to the decrease.

Starting in April, the bulk power cost adjustment fee will be reduced, with customers saving close to $50 a year.



