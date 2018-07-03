Best and worst things to buy in July

July is full of sales. Prime Day, 4th of July sales and something called the Steam Summer Sale are all happening this month. Smart shoppers should be selective about what they buy during these hyped-up events. MoneyTalksNews.com just revealed what you should and shouldn't buy in July.

Let's start with Amazon Prime Day deals. There are always lots of leaks and predictions. Whether you're upgrading your Kindle or splurging on a new Fire TV Cube, Amazon related items will be at great prices. We saw 50 deals on Amazon-brand devices during last year's Prime Day event. These could be some of the best deals of the sale. Prime Day is July 16th and 17th

As for what you should be buying in July no matter where you shop, summer clothes top the list and they are a great bargain. Retailers are already making room for the fall back-to-school sales. Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan and L.L. Bean have 40 percent off. And outlet stores like J. Crew Factory and Gap Factory should knock as much as 50 percent off in the coming days.

Budget-conscious campers, hikers and fishing fans should also plan to check out this year's 4th of July sales. According to MoneyTalksNews.com, stores like Backcountry and REI will knock down prices as much as 50 percent on all things outdoors. Expect to score low prices at Walmart, too, as fishing kits typically get discounted to around $10 and two-person tents start at just $26.

Apple's latest iPad is also a good buy in July. Savings on Apple iPads are finally here. The recently upgraded 9.7-inch iPad is likely to see discounts around Prime Day.

Hot summer months aren't typically conducive to outdoor house painting so you'll see house paint on sale as well.

But not everything is at its prime price in July. There are things you should avoid. For starters, the Amazon Prime Day filler deals. Avoid the temptation to impulsively add those makeup brushes and oil supplements to your cart just because they're on sale.

Laptops are another things. If you can hold out until August, you'll see better quality deals as stores drop prices for the back-to-school season.

And don't buy a grill in July unless you have to. Grill deals won't hit until the outdoor clearance sales of September and October. They can fall as much as 50 percent in those months. If you really need a new grill for your Independence Day party, then Home Depot, Lowe's or Walmart will be the places to shop.

