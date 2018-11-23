Beware of porch pirates if you shop online this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Now that Thanksgiving is over, many holiday shoppers are waiting for Cyber Monday deals to do gift buying online, but experts warn to beware of people looking to steal packages that arrive at your front door.

Last year, nearly 26 million Americans reported having a holiday package stolen from their doorstep.

"I do always keep track on my email with whatever I’ve ordered. I go back and kind of check it off once it’s been delivered," said online shopper Ashley Laneve.

If you frequently order from Amazon but don’t feel comfortable having packages left on your doorstep instead, you can have your packages shipped to an Amazon locker like those that you can find outside of various businesses at no additional cost.

You could also sign up for Amazon Key, which allows you to let delivery drivers enter your home when you’re not there and leave the package inside your doorway.

UPS offers My Choice and FedEx offers Delivery Manager - both services that allow you to leave driver instructions. For example, you can ask to leave the package with a neighbor or at the back door.

"Try to be home, I guess, when your stuff is coming, make sure you're home," said online shopper Chaseton Sanchez.

You can also invest in a home security system to scare away thieves considering stealing your delivered packages.

Cyber Monday is expected to set a new record of $7.7 billion in sales.

If you're interested in looking into a home security system, you can find them for under $70. Click here for some examples.

